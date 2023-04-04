Mauricio Pochettino would be open to an approach from Chelsea despite his connections with Tottenham Hotspur, according to the Evening Standard.

Chelsea sacked Graham Potter over the weekend after they lost to Aston Villa at home on Saturday, which was their eleventh defeat of the season.

The Blues were keen to give the 47-year-old every chance despite the team struggling all season but the loss to Villa was the last straw on the camel’s back.

Chelsea have left Bruno Saltor in interim charge and are working in the background to identify a new manager.

Pochettino is one of the names on Chelsea’s shortlist and it has been claimed that his connection with Spurs would not be a problem.

The Argentinian would be open to an approach from Chelsea and would be keen to listen to an offer.

His work at Tottenham is still rated highly in the Premier League and he has been looking for a new job since leaving Paris Saint-Germain.

Pochettino has also been linked with a return to Tottenham, who are also in the market for a new manager.

Julian Nagelsmann, Oliver Glasner, Luis Enrique and Ruben Amorim are also on Chelsea’s shortlist of targets.