Fixture: Leeds United vs Nottingham Forest

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Leeds United have officially confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Nottingham Forest in a big Premier League game at Elland Road tonight.

In what is a congested bottom half of the table, Leeds head into this evening’s fixture sitting third from bottom, a point behind Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest, Everton and West Ham United.

With games now running out, results are the overriding factor and Leeds boss Javi Gracia will know that three points tonight could be crucial to his side avoiding the drop.

Leeds continue to be without midfielder Tyler Adams.

Gracia has Illan Meslier in goal, while at the back he trusts in Luke Ayling, Robin Koch, Pascal Struijk and Junior Firpo.

Midfield sees Leeds deploy Marc Roca and Weston McKennie, while Brenden Aaronson, Luis Sinisterra and Jack Harrison support Patrick Bamford.

The Leeds boss can look to his bench if changes are needed at any point tonight, with his options including Rodrigo and Willy Gnonto.

Leeds United Team vs Nottingham Forest

Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Struijk, Firpo, Roca, McKennie, Aaronson, Sinisterra, Harrison, Bamford

Substitutes: Robles, Cooper, Gyabi, Kristensen, Summerville, Greenwood, Rutter, Rodrigo, Gnonto