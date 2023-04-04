Former Premier League defender Nedum Onuoha has claimed helping Liverpool to get back on top could be an enticing prospect for Jude Bellingham when he considers his future this summer.

Bellingham’s future is set to dominate the headlines in the next summer transfer window opens with big clubs chasing his signature.

Liverpool and Real Madrid are two of the top contenders to snap up the England man and Manchester City and Manchester United are also in the mix.

The Reds have been chasing Bellingham since last year but with the club in real danger of missing out on Champions League football, there are fears that they could lose out on their top midfield target again this year.

However, Onuoha insisted that might not be a factor as well as Liverpool are big enough to sign the Dortmund midfielder even without Champions League football.

He also stressed that the challenge of sorting out Liverpool and getting them back on track could also be a very attractive proposition for the 19-year-old.

Onuoha said on Off The Ball: “Some people are saying why would Jude Bellingham go to Liverpool if they don’t qualify for the Champions League?

“The answer is because they are Liverpool.

“You can either come in at a point where a club are qualified for the Champions League or you come in when the project now is to get us back to where we were.

“The project now is to make us great and that is as enticing to some managers and players.”

Dortmund have slapped an eye-watering €150m asking price on Bellingham ahead of the summer.