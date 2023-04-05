Leeds United midfielder Weston McKennie has insisted that every team in the bottom half of the Premier League standings are in the relegation battle.

The Yorkshire giants scored a vital 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on Tuesday night in their bid to survive in the flight.

The three points helped Leeds to climb up to 13th in the Premier League but still, only two points separate them from the relegation zone at this stage of the season.

Leeds have another big game coming up against 12th-placed Crystal Palace at Elland Road on Sunday.

And McKennie insisted that if a team are not in the top ten of the Premier League at the moment then they are fighting for survival.

He stressed the importance of Leeds trying to get out of that quagmire and then attempting to control their destiny in the Premier League.

The Leeds midfielder said on LUTV: “For me, I see it as any team that’s not in the top ten, below that it is a relegation battle for everyone.

“We are just trying our best to get out of that zone and in a position where we can control what happens to us.”

Two wins from their last three have allowed Leeds to build some sort of momentum for the Premier League run-in.