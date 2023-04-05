Simon Jordan has claimed that Jurgen Klopp could leave Liverpool early next season if the situation at Anfield does not improve rapidly.

A 0-0 draw at Chelsea on Tuesday night further dented Liverpool’s hopes of finishing in the top four in the ongoing season.

Klopp has indicated that he is looking forward to a summer where he will require significant investment in order to rebuild the Reds squad.

The German has enough credit in the bank to oversee a struggling season but Jordan indicated that the situation could change at the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

He believes if Liverpool get to October next season without much improvement, the legendary manager could leave Anfield.

Jordan stressed that everything has to come to an end at some point and indicated that Klopp will be remembered fondly on Merseyside even if he leaves the club with the team struggling.

He said on talkSPORT: “I think if Klopp starts next season and gets to October with Liverpool in the same sort of position, he will be gone.

“I think he will be gone because everything comes to an end.

“He has been there for eight years, he has done a remarkable job for the bulk of the time and produced a remarkable team.”

Klopp took charge of Liverpool in October 2015 when Brendan Rodgers was shown the door following a lacklustre start to the season.