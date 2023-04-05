James Tarkowski feels that Everton manager Sean Dyche is spoilt for choice when it comes to picking his centre-backs.

The 30-year-old centre-back joined Everton in the summer and has featured in all 29 league games for the Toffees this season.

On Monday, Tarkowski partnered Michael Keane in the heart of Everton’s defence against Tottenham Hotspur and helped the Toffees steal one point from Spurs despite playing for 30 minutes with ten men.

Tarkowski pointed out that Everton have a squad full of good players, especially in defence, and believes that they have five to six good centre-halves in their team, giving Dyche a host of options in that area.

The former Burnley man admitted that his partnership with Keane is working well and stated that they will keep on maintaining their performance in the next nine games.

“We’ve got a selection of very good players, especially in defence”, Tarkowski told Everton’s official site.

“You’d have to ask the manager for his opinion on the different players, but in my opinion, we have got five or six good centre-halves here.

“Me and Keano are playing together right now, and we just have to keep doing what we are doing.

“We’ve got nine big games to go, starting Saturday.”

Dyche’s side will travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on Saturday and the Everton boss will expect a solid defensive display from his centre-back duo, whoever he picks.