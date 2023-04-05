Tony Dorigo has credited Javi Gracia for coming up with a plan and system that is producing performances as well as gathering points for Leeds United.

Leeds came back from a goal down to beat Nottingham Forest 2-1 at Elland Road in a massive game in the race to survive in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

The win shot Leeds up to 13th in the Premier League table on 29 points but still, only two points separate them from the relegation zone.

Gracia has managed to help Leeds keep picking up points from time to time and they have won two of their last three league games.

Dorigo stressed it is not as if Leeds were playing badly earlier in the season under Jesse Marsch but they were not getting the rewards.

He feels the increased flexibility has allowed Gracia to build a plan that is getting Leeds both results and performances.

The former White said on LUTV: “He certainly has [overseen a good run of results].

“If you look at how we were playing before and how many points we were picking up, in parts, we were playing okay, but were not getting the rewards.

“Now actually, we are playing well and are getting the rewards and it’s absolutely vital.

“I think our flexibility helps but also, look where our attacks are coming from and it’s down the flanks.

“We are certainly getting wide, we are getting overloads and they are effective.

“Javi Gracia has come up with a plan and it is a good one.”

Leeds have another home game next Sunday when they will host Crystal Palace at Elland Road.