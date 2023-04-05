Leicester City are looking for a hefty fee for Newcastle United target James Maddison in the summer despite his contract situation, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The midfielder will have a year left on his contract with Leicester at the end of the season and is unlikely to sign a new deal with the club.

Newcastle have been interested in signing him since the winter window and Tottenham are pushing to take him to north London in the summer as well.

With Brendan Rodgers getting sacked, the midfielder is almost certain to leave Leicester in the summer as he had a close relationship with the former Foxes boss.

But it has been claimed that Leicester have set a hefty price tag on Maddison despite his contract situation.

The Midlands club are looking to get a fee in the region of £50m for the player before agreeing to sell him.

He could potentially leave the club on a free transfer next year but Leicester want a big fee for him this summer.

Given his record in terms of goals and assists for a struggling team, Leicester believe they are justified in asking for a big fee.

It remains to be seen whether any of his suitors are prepared to fork out that price for Maddison this summer.