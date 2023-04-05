Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur target David Raya has emerged as a target for Spanish clubs, but only on a free transfer next year, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Raya will have a year left on his contract at Brentford at the end of the season and he has already confirmed that he will not sign a new deal.

The Spaniard’s consistency has led to interest from clubs such as Manchester United and Tottenham, who are in the market for a goalkeeper.

The two Premier League giants are considering making a move for the Brentford custodian, but he also has interest from Spain.

It has been claimed that a few top clubs in Spain are looking at Raya as a legitimate option for their goalkeeping department.

However, they will not be making a move for him until the end of next season when he will be available on a free transfer.

Raya will have a decision to make this summer as Premier League clubs look to try and sign him.

Spending another season at Brentford and running down his contract will likely give him more options to consider next year.