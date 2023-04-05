Feyenoord are likely to demand a record fee for a Dutch manager if Tottenham Hotspur make an approach for their coach Arne Slot in the coming months.

Tottenham are in the middle of a process to identify their new manager as Cristian Stellini looks to navigate the team until the end of the season.

They have already compiled a shortlist of targets and Slot is one of the names the north London club are considering.

But the Dutchman is likely to be expensive if Tottenham decide to make an approach for him in the coming months.

According to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, Feyenoord are likely to demand a record fee for a Dutch coach if Spurs decide to go for Slot.

The 44-year-old has a release clause in his contract but it will only come into effect in the summer of 2024.

Feyenoord rejected a bid of €5m from Leeds United earlier this year when the Whites wanted the Dutchman.

The Dutch club believe they could get as much as Chelsea paid for Graham Potter when they signed him last year.

Slot has led Feyenoord to the top of the league table this season with eight points separating them from second-places Ajax.