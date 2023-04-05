Tottenham Hotspur are yet to make approach Mauricio Pochettino regarding their managerial vacancy, according to The Athletic.

Spurs are in the middle of another managerial hunt after sacking Antonio Conte during the international break.

Cristian Stellini has been left in charge until the end of the season and Tottenham have a shortlist of targets ready.

Pochettino has been heavily linked with a move back to the north London club, nearly four years after he was sacked.

But it has been claimed that Spurs are yet to make any approach to the Argentinian regarding their managerial hunt.

Pochettino is open to a return and his name was sung by the Spurs fans during their 1-1 draw at Everton on Monday night.

But there has been no direct contact between Spurs and Pochettino at this stage despite the rumours.

In fact, the north London club are yet to contact anyone and are still carrying out due diligence on their targets.

Pochettino is also on Chelsea’s shortlist and he would be open to an offer from the Blues despite his Tottenham connections.