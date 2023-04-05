Everton defender James Tarkowski insists the Toffees are heading to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United in good heart, despite knowing it is a tough place to go.

Sean Dyche’s men have managed a four match unbeaten run after their draw at Goodison Park on Monday against Tottenham Hotspur.

On Saturday, Dyche will take his Everton side to lock horns with Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United, who they have not beaten at Old Trafford since 2013.

Tarkowski admitted that Manchester United are a top side and pointed out that facing them at Old Trafford is never an easy task.

However, the Everton defender added that the way the Toffees have performed in recent games, they are ready to take on the Red Devils and snatch three points from them.

“United are a top, top side”, Tarkowski told Everton’s official site.

“Going to Old Trafford is never an easy task.

“But, where we are at right now, and the way we are doing, we are looking forward to the game.

“Hopefully, we can have three points on the board after it.”

Everton lost the reverse fixture against Manchester United in October at Goodison Park 2-1 despite leading the game with an early strike by Alex Iwobi.