Liverpool star Harvey Elliott has revealed that Reds attacker Mohamed Salah is always trying to help him off the pitch and admits that the Egyptian has played a massive role in his development.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder made his full Premier League debut last season against Burnley but missed a large chunk of the season due to an injury.

This season, Elliott has been one of the bright sparks for Liverpool, making 41 outings for the Merseyside club in all competitions.

Elliott credited his success this season to Liverpool’s winger Salah, who has aided him in his development and stated the Egyptian forward has been brilliant with him since he joined Jurgen Klopp’s first-team squad.

The midfielder stated that Salah has a different personality off the field and added that the 30-year-old constantly helps him in his growth.

“Mo in himself, obviously his football ability is one thing and him as a human, another”, Elliott said on the We Are Liverpool Podcast.

“Just the way he has been with me throughout; obviously with me joining, like you don’t realise what he does off the pitch. You can see what he does on the pitch, but it’s hard to describe because it’s one of those things where you knew all of those things before, but now he is constantly on your case.”

Elliott also revealed that the Egyptian has played a massive role in the way he plays his game and stressed that having Salah by his side in the game provides him with confidence.

“A big, big help into where I am today and being able to play the way I play”, he added.

“Having him on the right side, just gives me confidence to go out and play the way I want to play knowing he is there, like fully backing me and supporting me and trying to help me out in the games as well.

“For me, there is no better person to look up to than Mo.”

Elliott has scored five times with two assists in all competitions for Liverpool and will be determined to help the Reds earn Champions League qualification for next season.