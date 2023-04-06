Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Ramon Vega has warned interim manager Cristian Stellini about unhappy home fans, stressing the need for the London-based side to find characters.

Tottenham’s season has not been going according to plan, with the club already out of three cup competitions and now fighting for a place in the Champions League.

They had to sack their manager Antonio Conte following an angry outburst from the Italian, with Stellini now being entrusted with the job of getting them over the line as far as the current season is concerned.

The Tottenham fans are not happy about the situation and Vega warned Stellini that he has no idea what it will be like if the supporters are unhappy.

Issuing a warning to Stellini ahead of the home match against Brighton on Saturday, Vega wrote on Twitter: “He has no clue what it means when Spurs fans are unhappy.

“I had this experience in the 90’ when the whole stadium was booing and being on top of the players on any pass…for 90 minutes.”

“I tell you what it was f. Hell, these players never when thru this experience. But then we went on to win the 99 ‘ League Cup.”

Vega went on to stress the need for Tottenham to have characters both on and off the pitch.

“Characters are needed at this club.”

Tottenham look to have a fight on their hands to finish in the top four this season and Stellini will know the importance of beating Brighton.