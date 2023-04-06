Former Scotland midfielder Paul Lambert has insisted that Rangers will not be able to catch Celtic in the Scottish Premiership even if they beat them in the derby this weekend.

Celtic are nine points clear of Rangers in the league table and are widely expected to wrap up the Scottish Premiership title in the coming weeks.

Rangers have a chance of adding some life to the title race if they beat Celtic on Saturday but Lambert believes even if they did the Bhoys are going to go on and win the league.

However, he also does not see Rangers getting a win at Parkhead as he feels Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic side are too strong and have a defined style of football that seems like second nature to them.

Lambert also pointed out that Celtic thoroughly outplayed Rangers in the Scottish League Cup final and that is something the Gers fans will not accept if it happens again this weekend.

The former Scotland star told the BBC: “My view is Rangers won’t catch Celtic even if they get a result this weekend, but I don’t see them winning on Saturday anyway.

“Ange’s side looks too strong and have a way of playing that is now second nature.

“Michael Beale knows Rangers have to get Celtic in their sights to apply a bit of pressure on them – but doing that is going to be tough.

“I was at the Viaplay Cup final and Rangers didn’t lay a glove on them until they had to in the final 20 minutes.

“It was so one-sided in the first half, it was only when Rangers got the goal that they decided to give it a go.

“I don’t think Rangers fans will accept that this time, although they won’t be inside Celtic Park to see it.”

Celtic will more or less end the title race if they win against Rangers and extend their lead at the top to 12 points.