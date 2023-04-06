Ipswich Town star Sam Morsy has revealed that he was aware of what Massimo Luongo would be able to bring to the Tractor Boys team in January and emphasised that he has done just that.

The 30-year-old central midfielder joined Ipswich in January on a free transfer and has formed a formidable partnership with Morsy at the heart of the Blues midfield.

Luongo has featured in seven league games for Ipswich so far and Kieran McKenna’s side have managed to win all seven of them to keep up the pressure on the top two, Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle.

Morsy admitted that since his arrival, Luongo has provided the squad with a lift and praised him for his all-round ability.

The Ipswich captain stated that he knew what Luongo would be able to bring and insisted that the player has brought just that.

Morsy also stated that the Australian has vast experience and added that Luongo has been brilliant to play with in midfield.

When asked what it has been like to partner Luongo in midfield: Morsy told iFollow Ipswich: “It’s been brilliant, to be fair.

“He has come in and given everyone a lift.

“A really good player, an all-round player.

“I had an idea of what he would bring to the table and he has brought that.

“He is really experienced and he has been playing really, really well.

“He has been great to play with and hopefully he can continue his form.”

Ipswich will be searching for their eighth straight win when they take on Wycombe Wanderers on Good Friday.