Tottenham Hotspur caretaker boss Cristian Stellini has admitted that attacker Arnaut Danjuma deserves minutes on the pitch and believes he will get them.

Tottenham signed Danjuma on loan from Villarreal in January, but the player is yet to find his foothold in the team, having featured in just four games for Spurs so far.

Stellini, who has replaced Antonio Conte on a temporary basis, insists that given the quality of the players Spurs already have it is difficult to make any changes to the starting eleven.

However, with the huge number of injuries that they have right now it is only natural for Danjuma to get his chance in the team, Stellini insists.

Danjuma’s overall quality as a player is not something that is to be doubted, Stelllini believes.

“Now for sure because we don’t have many players but Danjuma deserves to play probably early”, Stellini said at a press conference.

“But we also have a squad and some leaders of our team and if you send them out of the team then you can lose the ability to score.

“We have three very good strikers and it’s not easy to change them.

“You have to find the right way and the right moment and also now tactically we don’t have many solutions, and we don’t have enough players.”

Danjuma rejected a move to Everton to join Tottenham in January, but has hardly featured in north London.