Cardiff City star Mark Harris feels that new boss Sabri Lamouchi is trying to put his own stamp on the team and added that he has been brilliant since his arrival.

The Bluebirds hierarchy relieved Mark Hudson of his duties after a string of disappointing results and appointed Lamouchi in January to keep them in the Championship.

Under the management of Lamouchi, Cardiff have managed to pick up only three wins out of their last ten games and are just one place clear of the relegation zone.

Harris, who has started only once under the new boss, believes that Lamouchi is trying to put his stamp on the Cardiff team.

The Cardiff star pointed out that the Bluebirds have experienced some good results under their new boss and stated that Lamouchi has been excellent since his arrival.

“He’s come in and tried to put his own stamp on things”, Harris told Wales Online.

“We’ve had some good results recently, and we’ve got two big games coming up on Friday and Monday, which could now define our season.

“But he’s been brilliant since he’s come in.”

Cardiff will face Blackpool, who are also in a relegation battle, on Good Friday and will be hoping to snatch three points from the Seasiders to strengthen their position in the league table.