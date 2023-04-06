Championship side Hull City are interested in getting their hands on Roma right-back Bryan Reynolds in the summer transfer window, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 21-year-old defender has been on loan at Belgian side Westerlo since last summer and has made 25 appearances in the Belgian top flight.

He will have two years left on his Roma contract at the end of the season and the Serie A giants are open to letting him go.

There was interest from Swansea City and Watford in the winter window and there is said to be more English interest in Reynolds.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Hull have expressed an interest in signing Reynolds in the summer transfer window.

The Tigers are 17th in the Championship standings and are confident that they will survive in the second tier for next season.

They are in the market for a right-back and the Roma defender has emerged as a target for the club.

Hull are also prepared to sign him on a permanent deal rather than a loan, which is likely to appeal to Roma.