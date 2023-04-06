Former Tottenham Hotspur star Rafael van der Vaart has expressed his bafflement at the fact that Spurs decided to appoint Cristian Stellini as interim boss instead of Ryan Mason.

Tottenham parted ways with Antonio Conte after his comments regarding the club’s culture and mentality and have yet to recruit a new permanent boss.

Spurs’ hierarchy have appointed Conte’s assistant, Stellini, as their interim manager and some of the club’s former players have questioned the decision not to offer the job to Mason, who had experience of managing Tottenham after Jose Mourinho’s departure

Van der Vaart has also argued in favour of Mason and stated that he was shocked by the decision to give the job to Stellini instead of the 31-year-old.

The former Spurs player pointed out that Mason has coaching experience and stressed that he is well known among the players.

Van der Vaart also added that the 31-year-old understands the club and believes that Mason would have been an ideal choice.

“It’s always like this, they have a contract and when the club gives you the chance to take the job, of course he [Stellini] wants it”, Van der Vaart said on BBC Radio 5 live.

“I’m a little bit surprised because Ryan Mason took the [caretaker] job a few years ago and has much more experience I think.

“The players know him, he knows the club perfectly and I really thought they would go for that choice.”

Mason is assisting Stellini and the pair will be looking to try to help Tottenham to finish in the top four.