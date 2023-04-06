Leeds United winger Jack Harrison has claimed that Javi Gracia is the perfect manager in terms of getting the results needed to survive in the Premier League and revealed he often uses a laser pointer to make his point.

Gracia took charge of Leeds in February and has managed to oversee a turn in form that has carried them to 13th in the Premier League table.

Leeds are still very much in the relegation scrap as they are just two points above teams in the drop zone, but the new Whites boss has made an impact on the players and the mood inside the club.

Harrison admitted that Gracia’s attention to detail is precise and he is a very demanding coach, using his laser pointer to tell players where to be, however insisted that the whole squad are behind him.

The Leeds winger conceded that it is not always easy to play the good football that fans want when a team are scrapping for survival, but stressed that Gracia is the manager to get the results needed to stay in the Premier League.

Harrison told the Daily Telegraph: “When he’s talking to the players he’s often got his laser pointed at a player saying ‘you should be two centimetres to the left’.

“He’s very particular, but we have to be so focused on the small details.

“He’s demanding as a coach but is all about us being together, which is important from now until the end of the season.

“I know the fans want us to be entertaining and quick, but it’s not always possible.

“At this point, we need to get results, and Javi is the perfect manager for that.”

Leeds have another big home game on Sunday when they will host Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace at Elland Road.