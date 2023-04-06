Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has slammed Tanguy Ndombele for what he sees as the Frenchman looking to find excuses for failing at Spurs.

Ndombele is part of the Napoli squad who are expected to win Serie A this season and the Italian club have an option to buy him in the summer.

The Frenchman struggled under Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte and Ndombele has claimed that the latter even refused to give him a chance.

He also added that Tottenham have treated him as a commodity, but Spurs legend Roberts is not impressed with his words.

The Spurs legend insisted that Ndombele has done little but talk and stressed that he has found a way to blame others for his failures rather than look at what he has done himself.

Roberts took to Twitter and wrote: “Tanguy Ndombele talking a great game again, why are you not playing at Napoli then?

“Blame Jose blame then you blame Conte then you blame Spurs, maybe look at yourself, pal.

“You have lots of talent but you need to stop blaming everyone but yourself.”

Napoli are unlikely to take up the expensive option to sign Ndombele in the summer given the fact that he is not a regular in the team.