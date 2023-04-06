Dan Neil is of the view that there is no better club in England at the moment than Sunderland for young players to grow.

The Wearsiders have adopted a transfer strategy that emphasises recruiting young players and cultivating them to build a squad for the future.

Under the management of Tony Mowbray, a young Sunderland side have managed to turn some heads with their performances and are sitting 12th in the Championship table, seven points adrift of the last playoff spot.

Neil, who came through the academy ranks at Sunderland, has been a key player for the Black Cats this season and believes that the club are heading in the right direction.

The 21-year-old midfielder stated that Sunderland are the best club in England for the development of young players and stressed that the Black Cats have faith in the talents of the youngsters.

“I think there’s no better place to be in England than Sunderland at the minute if you’re a young player”, Neil told the Sunderland Echo.

“They trust in young lads to play.

“I’ve got a lot of appearances under my belt and that’s what I’ve got at this age.

“I think we are heading in the right direction and hopefully in the three years that I’ve signed we can get that end goal.”

Sunderland will welcome Hull City to the Stadium of Light on Good Friday and will be hoping to end their three match winless run against Liam Rosenior’s side.