Portsmouth CEO Andy Cullen has revealed that the club are in discussions with West Brom target Jay Mingi regarding the extension of his contract and remain hopeful about reaching an agreement soon.

Mingi, who signed for Pompey in the summer of 2021, has been out of action since early January after picking up a knee injury.

He made a comeback from injury last month, but is yet to feature for the club, though Cullen expects manager John Mousinho to get a chance to see him in action before the end of the season.

However, the player’s long-term future with Portsmouth remains shrouded given that his contract with the clubs ends in the summer.

So far the player has refrained from signing a contract extension, amidst interest from Championship clubs such as Birmingham City and West Brom, but discussions keep going on, according to the club CEO.

“Discussions remain ongoing and we are very, very hopeful we can get an agreement with Jay”, Cullen said in an interview with The News.

“He’s a player who has been extremely unfortunate with injuries, everyone can see the potential the player possesses.

“It’s just a shame that, over the last two years, Jay’s not had the opportunities or length of run of games which he and ourselves would have hoped for.

“Offers have been made to Jay and we’ll see where that takes us.

“As previously documented, we made the contract offer some time ago, before his injury.

“As one of our younger players, we wanted to look after him and take him onto the next level.

“John now has the opportunity to see Jay in action now following his return from injury.”

Mingi has featured in an overall 26 games for Portsmouth so far this season, 17 of which have come in League One.