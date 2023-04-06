Former Scotland goalkeeper Alan Rough believes that everything is set up for Celtic to beat Rangers at the weekend and feels the Gers will simply be hoping the Bhoys have an off day.

The two Glasgow giants are set to take each other on in what will be their fourth meeting of the season and the third in the league.

With the match being played at Celtic Park in front of about 60,000 Celtic faithful, Rough feels that there will be pressure on Rangers.

Rough feels that Celtic are set up to win and there is little to say that they will have the kind off day that Rangers need and which he thinks they are hoping for.

“Everything is geared towards a Celtic win. They are at home, they have 60,000 supporters”, Rough said on PLZ Soccer.

“There are a couple of Rangers boys who haven’t played in an Old Firm game before. They will have to try and handle that.

“I think all Rangers are hoping for is that certain players have an off day. That can happen, a team can have an off day, but they haven’t done that.

“I mean, OK. Ross County and a couple of other games, there have been wee wobbles.

“But there is nothing to suggest that they are going to turn up in a game of this magnitude and just all not play well.

“I think if you ask any manager if you get a team of eleven and eight people turn up and play in form you win the game.”

Rangers will hope that grabbing all three points could reignite the title race and the pressure is on the visitors to take the game to the hosts.