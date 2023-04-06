Former Scotland goalkeeper Alan Rough believes Rangers will lose no sleep over the prospect of Borna Barisic moving on from the club.

Michael Beale has hinted at a possible exit for a number of players in the summer and Barisic has regularly been linked with a move away from Ibrox.

Rough feels that the Croatia defender has not hidden his desire for a move away and might have thought he would generate big interest due to his displays at the World Cup.

And Rough is of the view that Rangers would lose no sleep over the prospect of Barisic going as they have Ridvan Yilmaz ready to step in.

“He [Barisic] has been vocal in the last transfer windows that he might be moving on, especially when the World Cup was on”, Rough explained on PLZ Soccer.

“He thought that he was going to be the main man there and attract attention but no.

“I think he has been a good servant, I think he has been a very good player.

“He might be one of those guys who just wants to cash in somewhere else and I don’t think Rangers will have any problem with that.

“They have got the other boy [Ridvan Yilmaz]. He cost £5m. He [Beale] has got a ready-made [replacement.

“So, I wouldn’t be too worried about that.”

Barisic’s contract at Ibrox runs until the summer of 2024 and Rangers could view this summer’s transfer window as their best chance to bag a substantial fee from any departure.