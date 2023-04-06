Barry Ferguson has stressed the importance of Rangers matching Celtic’s intensity and energy levels in the derby at Parkhead on Saturday.

Rangers have a chance to finally cut Celtic’s lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to six points if they win the derby this weekend.

However, Michael Beale’s side were edged out by Celtic in their last meeting in the Scottish League Cup final at Hampden Park last month.

Ferguson conceded that he is worried about the kind of Rangers team that will take to the pitch on enemy territory on Saturday.

The Rangers legend wants Beale to put out an attacking side and get at Celtic and insisted that they have to find a way to match the intensity and energy levels that Ange Postecoglou’s side are known for.

The former midfielder said on the Go Radio Football Show: “What type of Rangers turn up at 12:30?

“I am hoping that it’s an attack-minded Rangers team with good legs and energy about them.

“That’s one thing they have got to do – match Celtic’s energy levels.”

Rangers have been chasing Celtic all season and even a win on Saturday may not stop Postecoglou’s men claiming the title.