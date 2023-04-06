West Ham United would be reluctant to sell attacker Jarrod Bowen if they survive, with Newcastle United keen on landing him, according to talkSPORT.

The Magpies are long-time admirers of the 26-year-old and tried to sign him before he went to West Ham.

However, the team under former manager Steve Bruce failed to match the £18m bid West Ham put up to secure Bowen’s signature in 2020.

Bowen has since been at the London Stadium, where he has so far featured in 143 games overall making 64 goal contributions.

However, with West Ham’s Premier League future hanging in the balance, Bowen has yet again been linked with a move to St James’ Park.

Bowen is almost certain to leave the club if the Hammers are relegated from the top-flight and Howe, who is a long-time admirer of the player does not want to miss out.

However, it is claimed that West Ham would be reluctant to let Bowen go if they stay up, during a summer when Declan Rice is likely to depart.

Bowen’s contract with the Hammers runs until the summer of 2025 and he will be hoping to help the side avoid relegation in the coming weeks.