Portsmouth boss John Mousinho insists that Ipswich Town loan star Joe Pigott has an all-round game intelligence and that is why he can be used in different positions on the pitch.

Pigott, who was initially Portsmouth’s first-choice striker, has lost his place at the top owing to the form Colby Bishop has shown of late.

Mousinho has used Pigott as a secondary striker to play off Bishop and in his new role the 29-year-old has flourished, giving his manager plenty of reasons to be happy.

Portsmouth boss Mousinho took time to praise his “football intelligent” player, who he insists understands the situation and has adapted to his new role well.

“Joe knows circumstances have changed because of the team’s shape and Colby doing so well”, Mousinho said in an interview with The News.

“When I say he’s intelligent around the place, he is football intelligent as well, I think he gets it, that’s the reason we can play him in that different position.

“I wouldn’t say Joe is traditionally a number nine, but there’s a huge amount of scope to play elsewhere, not just because of his football intelligence, but his all-round game intelligence.”

Pigott has so far featured in 37 games overall for Pompey, scoring six goals and setting up two more for his team-mates.