Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are also amongst the clubs who are monitoring Newcastle United tracked Jarrod Bowen, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

Like most of the West Ham players, Bowen is having an indifferent season and has only scored four times in the Premier League.

With the Hammers fighting for their lives in the top flight, several of their players are emerging as potential targets for other sides in the Premier League.

Bowen is one such player who will not be short of suitors if West Ham get relegated with Newcastle already tracking him.

And it has been claimed that two more Premier League clubs have joined the queue of admirers for the winger.

Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are also keeping close tabs on Bowen’s situation at the London Stadium ahead of the summer.

They are closely following his performances with a view to making an offer in the next transfer window.

West Ham are unlikely to want to sell him if they manage to survive in English football’s top flight.