Tottenham Hotspur caretaker manager Cristian Stellini insists that there is not much he can change tactically at present given the limited availability of players.

Tottenham currently have players such as Emerson Royal, Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ben Davies, Ryan Sessegnon and Richarlison all missing out through injuries.

When asked whether he was thinking about changing the set-up of his team in order to get the desired results following back-to-back draws, Stellini insisted that he does not have adequate options to do that given the injury situation Spurs are having to cope with.

“At the moment, not something special because we have not enough players, we have a lot of injured players”, Stellini said at a press conference.

“With the type of players we have perhaps cannot change us tactically.”

There indeed were plans to do make alterations last month, Stellini revealed but his hands were tied given the injuries to key players.

“We were preparing something different in the past month but now we have to be patient.”

The interim manager further took time to stress the need for his team to play the kind of football that defines the Lilywhites.

“We have to find the way to be Tottenham and play football which is strong in the tackle, strong with the pressure and strong with the ball.

“To be complete.”

Tottenham take on an in-form Brighton & Hove Albion side on Saturday as they try to keep their Champions League qualification hopes alive.