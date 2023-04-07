Celtic could be set for a summer funds boost as Jeremie Frimpong is angling towards a move to Manchester United amidst interest from other clubs, due to his affinity for the city.

Erik ten Hag wants an upgrade at right-back in the summer despite improved performances from Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot.

Manchester United have been tracking several right-backs who would suit Ten Hag’s needs and former Celtic man Frimpong is one of their top targets.

Celtic negotiated a sell-on clause when they sold Frimpong to Leverkusen and will be in line for a slice of the fee if he departs the BayArena this summer.

And according to German daily Bild, Frimpong is looking upon a move to Old Trafford favourably due to his history with the city.

The right-back was in Manchester City’s academy before being sold to Celtic in the summer of 2019.

Following two years in Scotland, Frimpong was snapped up by Leverkusen where he has gone from strength to strength.

Manchester United are interested in him and the defender is also keen to return to the Mancunian city.

Leverkusen are likely to demand a fee of €50m before agreeing to sell him in the summer transfer window, which is likely to be music to Celtic’s ears given their 30 per cent sell-on.