Michael Keane has revealed that he knew that Sean Dyche would be good for him and Everton, which he believes the English manager is proving right now.

Under the management of previous Everton boss Frank Lampard, Keane featured only once in the league this season and Dyche, since his arrival, has restored the centre-back to the starting line-up.

Dyche has managed to put together a four-match unbeaten run in the league and Keane has played a key role in his defence.

Keane, who has previously worked with Dyche at Burnley, claimed that he was confident that the former Clarets boss will be a perfect fit for Everton and for him.

The Toffees star revealed that Dyche’s training sessions have helped him get fitter and pointed out that the improvement under the English tactician is evident with Everton’s recent performances.

Keane admitted that Dyche has set high standards and stressed that the feel good factor is back at the club.

“As well as being good for me personally, I thought he’d be really good for us as a team and so far I think he’s proving that”, Keane told Everton’s Matchday Programme.

“We’ve got a long way to go but I think in the time he’s been here you can see a clear improvement in the team.

“Training has been harder — in a good way — since he came in and that’s helped me get fitter.

“But then I think there’s only a certain amount of fitness you can get from training and at some point you have to be thrown into a game and you get your fitness through matches then.

“Thankfully, I got that opportunity.

“The feeling around the place every day is brilliant, the standards he’s brought in, the way we train every day and I think all of those things are showing out on the pitch.”

Everton are 16th in the league table with 27 points from 29 games and are clear of the relegation zone on goal difference.