Former Liverpool star Igor Biscan is keen to inculcate the values of the Merseyside giants at Dinamo Zagreb and set up a long-term culture.

Biscan spent five years at Anfield and won the EFL Cup, the Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup during his time at the club.

The Croatian is now in his managerial career and took charge of Dinamo Zagreb earlier this month after leaving the Croatia Under-21 job.

The former defender indicated that spending time at Liverpool had a profound effect on his football career and is keen to pass on those values to Dinamo Zagreb as well.

He pointed out that El Hadji Diouf is an example of a player who never understood Liverpool and was quickly moved on.

Biscan stressed that former Liverpool players still have immense respect for the club and set examples for others to follow with their actions.

He insisted that everything at Liverpool is geared towards servicing the team and they have no room for individual demands, something he wants to see at Dinamo Zagreb as well.

Biscan told Croatian outlet 24 Sata: “El Hadji Diouf had to leave quickly, he couldn’t fit in.

“He was a strong individual and did not allow himself to understand that there is no personal emphasis, but that everyone must be at the service of the club.

“Liverpool have a lot of true legends of the club, who come to the club camp every day and are around the club and set an example with their behaviour and actions.

“And everyone, no matter how much they have done for the club, still appreciates and respects everyone at the club, aware that without that foundation they would not be successful either.

“That value will last forever.

“And when I think about ‘my’ Dinamo, I think about whether it can be achieved within realistic frameworks here.

“A club can exist in its own universe, but this is a long-term philosophy, to at least strive for it.”

Biscan went on to play for Greek giants Panathinaikos before retiring at Dinamo Zagreb in 2012.