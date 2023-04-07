Jack Harrison has stressed the importance of not looking too far ahead for Leeds United and insisted that they need to take each game as it comes.

Leeds are 13th in the Premier League table following their 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night.

But still, only two points are separating Leeds from the relegation zone and they are very much in the middle of a dogfight for survival with seven to eight other teams.

Harrison, who recently signed a new five-year contract with Leeds, admitted that as a player he has personal ambitions but insisted that it is important to stay in the moment.

He feels Leeds have hit some kind of form but they cannot afford to look too far ahead and take each game as it comes in their quest to get the points they need to survive in the Premier League.

Harrison said on LUTV: “I always try and not look too far ahead. Sometimes it’s important to stay in the moment.

“Right now the club are in a good moment, we have won some of our crucial games recently and got some points when we needed them.

“I have ambitions as a player but I think it comes down to being in the moment as a team and looking to accomplish what is necessary as a team.

“Right now, it’s about getting as many points as necessary and we have to take that game by game.”

Leeds have another home game lined up this weekend when they will take on Crystal Palace at Elland Road.