Igor Biscan insists if there was a Champions League game at the north pole then Liverpool would take the most fans, with Manchester United and Rangers also taking a sizeable number.

Biscan was part of Liverpool’s 2005 Champions League-winning side and appeared in more than 100 games for the Reds.

Earlier this month, the 44-year-old Croatian was named the new manager of his boyhood club Dinamo Zagreb.

Biscan has fond memories of Liverpool and revealed that they have the biggest fanbase of any foreign club in Croatia and Romania, and stressed that there has never been a place where he visited without being approached by Reds’ supporters.

He feels that Liverpool have such fanatical support that the fans would go anywhere to back the team.

And Biscan is confident that even if there was a Champions League at the north pole then Liverpool would take the most fans, though he admits Manchester United and Rangers would take huge numbers.

“In Croatia, Liverpool is the biggest fan club of a foreign club; I know it’s the same in Romania, they know that the club has never betrayed that affiliation”, Biscan told Croatian outlet 24 Sata.

“I have crazy stories; there is no place I haven’t been without Liverpool fans approaching me!

“An adult comes over, shows a tattoo of the club crest and just says “Thank you for 2005.” And he leaves; he doesn’t want to bother.

“Even if they organise the Champions League final in space, there is no way that there will be more opposition fans than Liverpool.

“And in Paris at the last final there were more of them; there were problems, they wanted to get in and the start was delayed.

“Put the tournament at the north pole and let’s see whose fans will come the most.

“I’m sure of Liverpool’s.

“And then the Turks are close, because there are a lot of them and they’re crazy, and then Manchester United, maybe Glasgow Rangers.

Liverpool are out of the Champions League this season and they are fighting to get into the top four to secure a spot in the competition for next season.

Manchester United are also battling to finish in the top four, while Rangers are likely to be in the tournament next term.