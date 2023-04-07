Hull City star Jacob Greaves has revealed that Leeds United’s loan star Joe Gelhardt is one of the toughest players he has faced in his career and warned the Tigers of his attacking threat.

Leeds sent the 20-year-old centre forward on loan to Sunderland in January and he has been a mainstay in Tony Mowbray’s starting line-up.

Gelhardt has only managed to net one goal and provide two assists in his eleven appearances for Sunderland, but has garnered praise from the Sunderland boss for his work rate.

Sunderland will welcome Hull City to the Stadium of Light this evening and Greaves, who faced Gelhardt in youth football, has warned his side of the threat the Leeds starlet possesses.

Greaves stated that despite the absence of Ross Stewart, Sunderland are still a strong attacking force due to the presence of Gelhardt in their front line.

And the Hull City star further added that the Leeds loanee is one of the toughest players he has faced in his career.

“I know they’ve got a few good players from the time we played them at home, their attack is probably one of their strong points – they’ve got Ross Stewart injured, but I know Joe Gelhardt from playing against him in youth football, he’s one of the toughest players I’ve played against“, Greaves told Hull Live.

“They’ve got brilliant players but so have we.

“I hope we can find that ruthlessness and go and score a few goals.”

Gelhardt has not scored in his last six league games and he will be hoping to get on the scoresheet to end his goal drought.