Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton is of the view that Liverpool loanee Jarell Quansah’s red card against Portsmouth will be a learning curve for the youngster.



The 20-year-old centre-back, who is a product of the Liverpool academy, is on loan at Bristol Rovers and so far has impressed with his performances for the League One side.

Quansah was sent off late in the game against Portsmouth after he headbutted Pompey’s Joe Morrell and due to a straight red card, is set to miss three league games for Bristol Rovers.

Barton admitted that it is disappointing for Quansah to miss out on upcoming games due but feels that it will be a learning curve for the Liverpool loanee.

The Gas’ manager stressed that Liverpool have sent the youngster to learn lessons from these types of mistakes so that he will not repeat such actions in big games for the Reds.

“As it is he has to miss a couple of games for his reaction”, Barton was quoted as saying by Bristol World.

“It’s disappointing but also that’s why Liverpool sent him here.

“To learn those lessons so he doesn’t do that in a Champions League semi final or a deciding fixture for them when the going gets tough and the trophies are handed out when he gets to the big time.”

Quensah has featured in nine games for Bristol Rovers so far and will return to action when the Gas face Sheffield Wednesday on 18th April.