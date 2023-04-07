Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on appointing Scott Munn as their chief football officer, according to The Athletic.

With Fabio Paratici stepping back from his role as managing director of football pending the outcome of his appeal against a 30-month ban, Spurs are in need of expertise behind the scenes.

Munn is currently the chief executive of the City Football Group China and had the same position at Melbourne City FC.

Tottenham are in need of off-field staff in the technical department as the club approach a key summer.

The Australian has football expertise but it will be his first role in European football and he will also oversee the club’s academy and women’s team.

Tottenham believe his arrival will boost the staff and improve the structure within the club.

Performance director, Gretar Steinsson, and head of football strategy, Andy Scoulding, are filling the void left by Paratici.

The Italian would report to Munn if he succeeds in his appeal and returns to his former role at Tottenham.