Rangers captain James Tavernier has played down the effect of having no Gers fans inside the stadium on Saturday and insisted that the players will do their talking on the pitch.

Celtic are set to host Rangers in the last Old Firm derby of the Scottish Premiership this season and emotions are running high ahead of the game.

Issues between the two clubs has meant that away fans are not allowed inside their respective stadiums for the derbies and so, there will be no Rangers fans at Parkhead on Saturday.

Tavernier conceded that Rangers need to get the job done without the fans and pointed out that the team are in great form, especially away from home this season.

The Rangers captain is banking on that away form and wants his team-mates to do all the talking out on the Parkhead surface.

Tavernier said in a press conference: “We have to get on with it without fans.

“We are in good form in the league.

“We go into tomorrow to get the result we want.

“We have performed really well away from home.

“We are in a good space and do our talking on the pitch.”

Rangers will hope to perform better than in the Scottish League Cup final where Celtic outplayed them at Hampden Park last month.