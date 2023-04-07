Rangers boss Michael Beale believes that the Gers are a completely different team since his first Old Firm derby and added that the inclusion of Todd Cantwell and Nicolas Raskin has provided them with new energy.

Celtic are nine points clear of Rangers in the league table and the Gers have an opportunity to cut the Hoops’ lead over them on Saturday.

Beale has failed to beat Ange Postecoglou’s side on two previous occasions and this weekend the Rangers manager will be determined to register his first Old Firm victory.

The Gers boss is clear that Rangers are a possession based team and stated their intention to include their attacking players in the game to display their ability going forward.

Beale is of the opinion that the January additions of Cantwell and Raskin have provided them with great quality.

The Rangers boss admitted that his key players have to step up against Celtic and warned that his side are a completely different team since his first Glasgow derby.

“We are a possession-based team”, Beale said at a press conference.

“It is important we get our attacking players on the ball and go show our quality, we have to execute our big moments.

“These games are often won in big moments, our key players have to step up tomorrow.

“We are definitely a different team from my first Old Firm match back.

“Todd and Nico have brought nice energy into the group and have the quality to bring to the squad.

“The league form has been strong but it is important we continue to show that.”

Celtic are undefeated in their last four matches against Rangers and the Gers players will be determined to change that record on Saturday.