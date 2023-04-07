Sean Raggett has admitted that he failed to realise how good Portsmouth star Colby Bishop is until he saw him regularly at the training ground.

Bishop’s brilliant performances with Accrington Stanley earned him a summer move to Fratton Park and since his joining, he has quickly established himself as a regular in Pompey’s starting line-up.

The 26-year-old centre forward has been in terrific form this season and has managed to score 23 goals in all competitions for Portsmouth.

Raggett is of the opinion that Bishop is having a strong season with Portsmouth and is hoping that the forward will be able to end the season strongly by taking them to the playoffs.

The Pompey star recalled that Bishop always gave him a hard time when he was with Accrington and admitted that he failed to fathom how brilliant the forward is until he saw him at the training ground day in, day out.

“He’s had a really strong first season here and hopefully he can push on and finish this season strongly to get us into the play-offs”, Raggett told The News.

“When he was at Accrington, they were always very tough to face as a side, playing a lot different to how we go about things, but Colby’s probably better than I realised.

“I remember when Danny [Cowey] told me that the club were looking to sign him, I was very keen because I found him tough to play at Accrington.

“But when you see him day in, day out, especially with his feet, he’s better than I would have seen at Accrington.”

Bishop has found the back of the net seven times in the last eight league games and he will be in search of his 20th league goal when Portsmouth take on MK Dons this afternoon.