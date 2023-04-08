Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Ramon Vega admits that Brighton & Hove Albion were robbed of points on Saturday as they finished on the losing side against Spurs.

VAR had a significant role to play, turning down as many as two appeals from the Seagulls, in the process helping the home side register a 2-1 victory in the Premier League clash.

Vega believes that though his former side needed the three points, they actually were not deserving of the win.

Criticising the role of the Video Assistant Referee, the 51-year-old insisted that Brighton were robbed.

“Do we deserve to Win? No!” Vega wrote on Twitter.

“Do we need the 3 points absolutely yes?

“Football is a funny old game sometimes, especially with this VAR business. Brighton was robbed.”

Both managers engaged in altercations in the second half, resulting in their sending offs.

The win helped Tottenham’s top four push, helping them build a six-point lead over sixth-placed Aston Villa and cutting down the gap with fourth-placed Manchester United to three points, though they have played a game more.

Tottenham take on relegation battlers Bournemouth next on 15th April while Brighton take on Chelsea on the same day.