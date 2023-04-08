Fixture: Brentford vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has named his starting eleven and substitutes to take on Brentford in the Premier League this afternoon.

Following an impressive drubbing of West Ham United in midweek, Howe will be looking for his men to further close in on a top four spot at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The last meeting between the two, at St James’ Park earlier this season, saw Newcastle stroll to a 5-1 win, while the Magpies also won on their last visit to the capital to play Brentford.

Emil Krafth and Miguel Almiron remain in the treatment room for Newcastle.

Nick Pope slots into goal for Newcastle, while Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman and Dan Burn form the back four.

Midfield sees Newcastle play Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock, while Joelinton and Jacob Murphy support Alexander Isak further forward.

Howe has options on the bench to make changes if needed, including Callum Wilson and Matt Ritchie.

Newcastle United Team vs Brentford

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock, Joelinton, Murphy, Isak

Substitutes: Dubravka, Dummett, Lascelles, Gordon, Wilson, Ritchie, Targett, Manquillo, Anderson