Fixture: Fulham vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

West Ham United manager David Moyes has selected his team to take on London rivals Fulham at Craven Cottage in the Premier League this afternoon.

Pressure is mounting on Moyes, not helped by a heavy home defeat at the hands of Newcastle United in midweek, and he badly needs a result at Fulham.

The Hammers are currently outside the drop zone in the league on goal difference, while tenth placed Fulham are dreaming of a late dash for Europe.

Moyes continues to have to make do without Italian hitman Gianluca Scamacca, who has a knee injury.

Lukasz Fabianski is in goal for West Ham today, while Moyes goes with Vladimir Coufal, Angelo Ogbonna, Kurt Zouma and Aaron Cresswell for the back four.

Tomas Soucek and Declan Rice are in midfield with Pablo Fornals, while Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio support Danny Ings.

If Moyes needs to shake things up he can look to his bench, where options include Emerson Palmieri and Maxwel Cornet.

West Ham United Team vs Fulham

Fabianski, Coufal, Ogbonna, Zouma, Cresswell, Fornals, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Antonio, Ings

Substitutes: Areola, Aguerd, Benrahma, Cornet, Downes, Johnson, Kehrer, Lanzini, Emerson