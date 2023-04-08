Former Liverpool star John Aldridge has insisted that except for Alisson none of the players deserve a guaranteed place in the team given their form this season.

Liverpool have just collected just one point from their last three Premier League games and their top four hopes have been fading away.

The Merseyside giants have continued to struggle for form and consistency and Jurgen Klopp made some changes to the team for their 0-0 draw at Chelsea.

And Aldridge stressed that except for the goalkeeper, Alisson, none of the Liverpool players deserve to have a guaranteed starting spot in the team.

He insisted that all the players have been erratic but conceded that the players who have come into the team have not exactly pulled up any trees with their performances.

The former Liverpool star said on LFC TV: “I don’t think anyone’s position is safe with the exception of the goalkeeper, to be honest.

“The form of all the players has been erratic throughout the season, every single one of them, except for Allison.

“Having said that the players who have come in haven’t stirred up a little bit where they should be.

“There have been opportunities for all of them.”

Liverpool have a massive game on Sunday when they will be taking on Premier League leaders Arsenal at Anfield.