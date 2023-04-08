Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has explained that his decision to replace Anthony Gordon in the dying seconds of the game at Brentford was not a reflection of his performance.

Gordon came on at the break in Newcastle’s vital 2-1 win over Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday.

The former Everton winger was unhappy at being replaced towards the end, especially because he himself came on as a substitute in the game.

The Newcastle boss was seen having a word with the player to pacify his agitated mind.

Howe claimed that he saw Gordon had a slight knock on his ankle and with only a few seconds left on the clock he felt that it would be better to replace him with someone experienced.

The Newcastle manager told the BBC’s Match of the Day programme: “From my side, there was 30 seconds left and he was down holding his ankle so I put an experienced player on the pitch.

“It is no reflection on his time on the pitch [to take him off].”

Gordon has come on as a substitute in his last three Premier League appearances and has not started since Newcastle’s 2-0 defeat at Manchester City in early March.