Fixture: Manchester United vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash against Everton at Old Trafford later this afternoon.

The Red Devils came back to form on Wednesday night when they beat Brentford at home to move back in the top four spots in the Premier League.

With Luke Shaw out injured, Tyrell Malacia has slotted into the starting eleven with Harry Maguire also returning to the team.

Scott McTominay will look to screen the defence with his presence in midfield and Marcel Sabitzer and Bruno Fernandes will play ahead of him.

Jadon Sancho and Antony will be part of the front three with Marcus Rashford leading the line for the team.

Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane are some of the options Ten Hag could call upon if need be later in the game.

Christian Eriksen is back in the squad after an injury layoff and has found a place on the bench today at Old Trafford.

Manchester United Team vs Everton

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Martinez, Malacia, McTominay, Sabitzer, Fernandes, Rashford, Sancho, Antony

Substitutes: Dalot, Eriksen, Varane, Pellistri, Fred, Butland, Weghorst, Martial, Lindelof