Former Leeds United star Dominic Matteo is certain that Jack Harrison will continue to improve and learn after signing a new long-term contract with the club.

The 26-year-old winger signed a new five-year contract earlier this week at Leeds after coming close to leaving the club in the winter window.

Harrison has scored three times in his last four Premier League appearances and is a big reason why Leeds have collected vital points in their bid to survive in the top flight this season.

Matteo expressed his delight at seeing the winger getting the new deal as he is one of the players who always works hard for the team when they are on the pitch.

He lauded Leeds for tying down an important player on a new deal and believes that Harrison can now look forward and keep working on his game in a bid to improve as a player.

The former White said on LUTV: “I have always been a fan of Jack.

“I think you know he works his socks off every week and for me, getting that new contract was well-deserved.

“He is a guy who is very dedicated to his game.

“He has got a brilliant attitude, it’s well-deserved and great business from the club in tying him in.

“And it’s great for Jack too as he will be looking forward and really look into his game and what he needs to improve.

“I am sure he will as he is one of the one players who learn every time they go out on the pitch.”

Harrison has been at Leeds since 2018 and is closing in on making his 200th appearance for the club.