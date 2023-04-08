Former Aston Villa man Dion Dublin feels Ollie Watkins is doing less work that he was under previous managers, but is putting the ball in the back of the net more.

The 27-year-old scored what was his 12th goal of the current Premier League campaign on Saturday, helping the Villans win 2-0 against relegation battlers Nottingham Forest.

Watkins has now scored an astonishing nine goals in his last eleven outings in the Premier League, with manager Unai Emery getting the best out of him.

Dublin believes that Emery has got Watkins doing less in terms of work, but scoring more goals in the process.

“Ollie Watkins is doing less work but achieving more when it comes to goalscoring”, Dublin said on BBC Radio 5 live.

“Dean Smith knew there was goals in Ollie Watkins when he brought him in.

“Allow him to do what he does which is score goals and get into good positions.

“He’s a natural finisher. A natural goalscorer.”

Watkins has scored in his last three matches, hitting the back of the net against Chelsea, Leicester City and Nottingham Forest, with Aston Villa winning all three.